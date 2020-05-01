Fed. Circ. Rejects Fortinet Bid To Toss British Telecom IP Suit

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Cybersecurity firm Fortinet Inc. lost a bid to throw out British Telecom's patent lawsuit on the basis that it should be heard in England when the Federal Circuit on Friday found that it was "not indisputably clear" that Fortinet met the high bar for mandamus. In a nonprecedential order, a three-judge panel denied Fortinet's mandamus petition asking it to review a Delaware federal judge's refusal to dismiss BT's lawsuit against it based on the companies' prior agreement requiring them to litigate all disputes in English courts. Fortinet argued in its petition that U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly erred in considering...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS