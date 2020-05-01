Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Daiichi Told Cancer Drug Patent Fight Must Be Arbitrated

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT) -- An arbitrator has concluded that a dispute between Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. and a U.S. biotechnology company over cancer drug patents should be arbitrated, saying he was obligated to do so since it was not obvious whether the dispute fell under an exclusion in the parties' agreement.

The arbitrator, Judge Garrett E. Brown Jr., who is retired, concluded that Seattle Genetics Inc.'s argument that the dispute fell under the arbitration clause in its agreement with Daiichi Sankyo was "at least as plausible" as the Japanese pharmaceutical company's argument that the dispute was excluded from arbitration under the deal.

The clause includes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!