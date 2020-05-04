Colo. Oil And Gas Well Owners Can't Ditch Pollution Claims

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge has refused to throw out WildEarth Guardians' claims that seven oil and gas companies violated the Clean Air Act by releasing emissions from Denver-area wells without first receiving the proper permits. U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson on Friday sustained the environmental group's claims that the oil and gas facilities were built and started up with high levels of actual emissions but skirted more cumbersome CAA requirements that apply to major emissions sources by delaying their permit applications under a part of the law that applies to sources that emit less pollution. The order wasn't a complete win for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS