Calif. High Court Rules No Jury Needed For False Ad Charges

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court affirmed the state's long-standing rule that government false advertising and unfair competition enforcement actions should be decided by a judge, overturning a lower appellate court's ruling that a jury must weigh in when civil penalties are involved. In a pair of concurring opinions issued Thursday, all seven justices of the court weighed in favor of holding that defendants do not have a right to a jury trial when state or local authorities file suit under California's False Advertising Law and Unfair Competition law. The decision hands a win to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office in its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS