FTC Wants More Info On CoStar's $588M Ch. 11 RentPath Buy

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission wants more information before it decides whether to sign off on a CoStar Group unit's plan to take over RentPath for $588 million as the latter seeks to climb its way out of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy it declared earlier this year. CoStar Group Inc. revealed that it had received the so-called second request for information Thursday in a filing aimed at keeping shareholders and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission abreast of the situation. "The company intends to respond expeditiously to this request and to continue to work cooperatively with the FTC in connection with this...

