Judge Casts Doubt On $3M Verdict In Milkshake-Maker IP Row

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge ruled Friday that Hamilton Beach Brands Inc. and Hershey Creamery Co. aren't liable for third parties' infringement of a milkshake-mixing machine patent, putting a $3 million infringement verdict at least partly up in the air. U.S. District Judge Colm Connolly made the post-trial finding in a suit by F'Real Foods LLC, which sued Hamilton Beach and Hershey Creamery over four patents related to the mixing machines. The ruling concerned only one of the patents, U.S. Patent No. 7,520,662, for a rinsable splash shield and a method of rinsing it. A jury last year awarded F'Real Foods over...

