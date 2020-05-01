Amazon Says Reissue Patent Limits Microphone Suit's Scope

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A Vocalife LLC microphone reissue patent is different enough from the original that Amazon should not have to face certain claims that it infringed the patent with products such as the Echo, the company has told U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap. Amazon asked for summary judgment Thursday, saying Vocalife can't sue over activity that took place before the September 2018 reissue date. Vocalife claims Amazon has infringed the reissue patent with 15 products and wants damages dating to the beginning of 2014, according to the motion. Patent owners can receive damages for acts that occurred before the patent was reissued, but only...

