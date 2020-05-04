Wigdor Lures 2 From Vladeck Raskin, Phillips & Associates

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 12:25 AM EDT) -- Wigdor LLP, the Manhattan employment law firm known for representing workers in high-profile discrimination cases against Fox News, Harvey Weinstein and the producers of the Grammy Awards, has nabbed two veteran litigators from other top plaintiffs firms. Parisis "Gerry" Filippatos has joined Wigdor from Phillips & Associates PLLC, and Valdi Licul has joined from Vladeck Raskin & Clark PC, both as partners, their new firm announced Monday. Filippatos, who started April 13, said the transition has been awkwardly timed, coming in the midst of a global pandemic. But the ongoing crisis has validated his decision to join "a firm that has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS