Horseshoe Co. Says Expanded Nat'l Security Tariffs Illegal

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky-based horseshoe distributor has alleged that President Donald Trump has unlawfully expanded national security steel tariffs to include horseshoe nails and other steel derivative imports, saying the U.S. Department of Commerce needed to conduct an investigation into those products first. The lawsuit filed by Farrier Product Distribution Inc. in the U.S. Court of International Trade on Friday is the latest suit in a wave of litigation that is challenging Trump's decision in January to expand national security tariffs on raw steel and aluminum to cover finished goods such as nails, staples, electrical wires and other downstream products. Farrier alleged that Trump didn't...

