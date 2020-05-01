DC Circ. Extends Mueller Grand Jury Docs Release Deadline

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit rejected the U.S. Department of Justice's request Friday to stay an order that it hand over redacted portions of secret grand jury materials from former special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election interference to the House Judiciary Committee. Although it rejected the stay request, a three-judge panel extended the submission deadline and gave the administration until Mary 11 to file an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court. A court order issued in March was set to go into effect Friday. The Supreme Court will ultimately decide the fate of House Democrats' request to obtain secret grand jury evidence...

