Ex-Penn State Official Slips Fraternity Hazing Death Suit

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Former Penn State fraternity members locked in a hazing death lawsuit can't rope in a former school administrator, a Pennsylvania federal court ruled Friday, finding that the university's erstwhile director of Greek life was too far removed from the tragic events to be liable for them. Defendant Craig Heimer's claim that the former director of student and fraternity life at Penn State, Roy Baker, negligently allowed booze-soaked parties to happen under his watch required "too much speculation" to tie him to the death of Timothy Piazza, the court found. "Any conduct by Baker created only 'a situation which needed to be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS