Insurer's $150M Hurricane Suit Heads To Arbitration

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A Puerto Rico federal judge on Friday sent an insurance company's $150 million suit against eight reinsurers over coverage of payouts from Hurricanes Irma and Maria to arbitration, saying the insurance company's arguments had already been heard and rejected by the court. U.S. District Judge Daniel R. Dominguez denied Integrand Assurance Co.'s move to reconsider a December judgment in the case, saying the insurer is not allowed to use a motion for reconsideration to relitigate issues the court has already heard and decided on. Even if Integrand had brought new legal arguments into its motion for reconsideration, the judge wrote that such...

