7th Circ. Says Molson Coors Can Mock Syrup Ads, Not Sue

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Friday cleared Anheuser-Busch of allegations that its advertisements highlighting Molson Coors' use of corn syrup violate false ad laws, saying Molson Coors "brought this problem on itself" by listing corn syrup in its ingredients and if it doesn't like Anheuser-Busch's ads, "it can mock Bud Light in return." In a five-page opinion, U.S. Circuit Judge Frank Easterbrook wrote on behalf of a three-judge panel that this case, which has already made it to the appellate court once before, "is and always has been simple." The judge noted that Anheuser-Busch's ads state what Molson Coors agrees is true...

