9th Circ. Backs Forest Service's Livestock Grazing Permits

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Forest Service's permitting process for livestock grazing near the Oregon habitat of a threatened trout species doesn't violate environmental protection rules, the Ninth Circuit has ruled. Affirming a lower court, the Ninth Circuit said Friday the Forest Service made an adequate and continual effort to consider the impact of grazing policies along rivers protected under the National Wild and Scenic Rivers Act in the Malheur National Forest, where the threatened bull trout are found. The permitting process is consistent with the Administrative Procedure Act, National Forest Management Act and the NWSR, the three-judge panel held in a unanimous decision....

