Mall Owner Owed Defense Of Restaurant Patron's Injury Suit

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge ruled Friday that Depositors Insurance Co. must fund an outdoor mall owner's defense of a lawsuit brought by a restaurant patron who was injured when a man fleeing security jumped off a walkway and landed on his table, saying the mall owner qualifies for coverage under a policy Depositors issued to the eatery. U.S. District Judge Tom Barber concluded that Depositors has a duty to defend Loan Ranger Acquisitions LLC in the underlying suit filed by Rand Abedrabbo, who was injured in 2016 while eating outside the Locale Market restaurant at Loan Ranger's Sundial St. Pete outdoor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS