Cricket League Retires Antitrust Suit Over US Bidding Process

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A would-be U.S. professional cricket league has pulled its lawsuit accusing national and global cricket gatekeepers of rigging the bidding process for a lucrative contract to establish a major cricket league in the country. Las Vegas-based American Cricket Premier League voluntarily dismissed its Colorado federal court case against USA Cricket and the International Cricket Council without explanation on Friday, though it left the door open to renew its claims in the future. ACPL had accused the pair of cricket governing bodies of passing it over for a chance to run the U.S. league in favor of a competitor with ties to powerful industry...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS