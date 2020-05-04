11th Circ. Says TCPA Consent In A Contract Can't Be Revoked

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has joined a growing number of courts finding that consumers who consent to receive Telephone Consumer Protection Act-barred robocalls through a binding contract can't later revoke that permission, even though federal regulations say consent can be revoked at any time. In a published decision handed down Friday, the panel let Dish Network off the hook for alleged violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act — a federal law that bars the use of robocalls and other automated communications without the recipient's consent — finding the satellite provider had permission to continue robocalling a subscriber under that individual's service...

