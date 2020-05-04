High Court Ruling May Impede Unexplained Wealth Order Use

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT) -- On April 8, with the High Court's order in National Crime Agency v. Baker, the National Crime Agency suffered its first setback in using unexplained wealth orders, or UWOs. The respondents in the case successfully applied to discharge UWOs relating to three properties in London, all held by offshore trusts. The UWO regime requires the respondents of an order to clarify their interest in specified property and to explain how they obtained that interest. In the present case, the respondents provided substantial information in response to the orders, but the National Crime Agency, or NCA, rejected the explanations provided. Accordingly, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS