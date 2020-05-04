Equal Pay Trumps Admin Woes, Lloyds Pensioners Say

Law360, London (May 4, 2020, 8:08 PM BST) -- Former employees of Lloyds Bank PLC told a London judge Monday that securing equal pay must outweigh any burden on the bank of topping up pension schemes subject to discrimination claims, even when the benefits have been transferred to a new provider. The importance of the principle of equal pay under EU law "cannot be overstated," Andrew Short QC told Judge Paul Morgan on behalf of Ivan Walker, a solicitor appointed to represent all former beneficiaries of defined-benefit pension schemes at Lloyds Bank and its HBOS PLC unit. The judge is set to weigh in on the obligations of pension scheme trustees...

