3 Firms Steer Menarini's Stemline Deal Worth Up To $677M

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 3:05 PM EDT) -- Italian pharmaceutical company Menarini said Monday it plans to acquire Stemline, the New York-based maker of a cancer drug, in a deal worth up to $677 million steered by Fried Frank, Skadden and Alston & Bird. Menarini Group said it will pay $11.50 per share in a tender offer for Stemline Therapeutics Inc.'s outstanding shares, plus an additional $1 in cash per share once Stemline's cancer drug is approved and sold in Europe. The tie-up is intended to help speed the European commercialization for Elzonris, a therapy for a type of lymphoma known as BPDCN, the announcement said. "Joining Menarini represents...

