Jio Platforms Valued At $65B As 3 Firms Guide PE Investment

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 1:09 PM EDT) -- Silver Lake Partners has agreed to invest 56.56 billion rupees ($746.7 million) into Jio Platforms in a deal that represents an enterprise value of about $65 billion for the Indian tech company and was steered by Latham & Watkins, AZB & Partners and Davis Polk. The agreement sees technology-focused private equity giant Silver Lake invest in Jio Platforms Ltd., which Silver Lake believes is well-positioned to succeed in the aftermath of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement. Jio Platforms is a digital services provider for India. A business unit called Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. provides connectivity services to more...

