Ripple Hit With Suit Claiming Its XRP Asset Is A Security

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Ripple Labs Inc. faces a new federal lawsuit in California accusing the fintech company of harming purchasers of its digital asset XRP by opting not to register XRP as a security and misrepresenting details of XRP's structure to prospective purchasers. The suit was filed Friday by an entity called Bitcoin Manipulation Abatement LLC, which alleges that Ripple, its chief executive Bradley Garlinghouse and XRP II LLC violated federal and California state law by offering and selling unregistered securities. The plaintiff entity also claimed that Ripple violated California's laws against false advertising and unfair competition and sought damages for alleged losses it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS