High Court Won't Scrutinize EDTX's Grip On Patent Cases

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 4:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a Hong Kong smartphone maker's argument that the Eastern District of Texas holds on to too many patent cases in its district, even those involving foreign companies that have no connection to the Lone Star State. In its weekly order list, the high court denied a petition filed by TCT Mobile International Ltd. urging the justices to address whether a Texas federal court could hear a patent dispute against the Hong Kong-based company because it allegedly acted "in consort" with a related U.S. entity, TCT Mobile (US) Inc., to import and sell...

