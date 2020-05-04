PTAB Misread Prior Art In Huawei IP Case, Fed. Circ. Told

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Huawei squared off with the government at the Federal Circuit on Monday, with the parties clashing over whether the Patent Trial and Appeal Board misread the prior art and misconstrued a key term to kill claims in a Huawei cellular network patent. Huawei Technologies Co. contends the board adopted an erroneous claim construction of its own accord without giving the parties proper notice, which it argued led the board to incorrectly conclude that a prior art technical specification discloses a key element of the patent, which covers a method for synchronizing radio communications between a mobile station device and a base...

