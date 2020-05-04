Man Says Amazon Is Trying To Snuff Out Law In Charcoal Suit

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A Miami man slammed Amazon's and a charcoal producer's bids to toss his revised suit alleging they trafficked in property confiscated by Cuba's communist government in violation of the Helms-Burton Act, saying their position that he failed to assert a sufficient ownership interest would nullify the law. Daniel Gonzalez argued in his filings Friday that if the Florida federal court finds that Title III of the 1996 law bars recovery on inherited claims — when many of the alleged property seizures, including that of his family's farmland, occurred decades before the law was passed — it would "reduce the number of...

