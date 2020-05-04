Rakoff Threatens To End ICE Arrest Hearing Over Interruptions

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 2:37 PM EDT) -- A telephone hearing over courthouse arrests of unauthorized immigrants was nearly cut short after disruptions from listeners who didn't mute their lines — including an outburst of "I'm having trouble with the darn thing!"— prompted a scolding from Judge Jed Rakoff. "What darn thing?" Judge Rakoff of New York's Southern District shot back in response to the unknown woman's interruption. "Excuse me, who is speaking?" After no one responded, the Manhattan federal judge warned, "I don't know who is speaking, but she had better mute." Minutes later, the hearing was again interrupted by a ringing telephone, followed by an automated voicemail...

