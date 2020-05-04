Consumer Says CBD Co.'s Products Contain Metal Traces

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A CBD company's products carry potentially dangerous amounts of copper, nickel and lead despite claims that its wares are free of heavy metals, according to a proposed class action filed Monday in Florida federal court. Michael S. Davis alleges in his complaint that when he attempted to verify claims made by Missouri-based CBD American Shaman LLC that its products had no adulterants, he went to the same third-party lab whose results are touted on the company's website only to find a host of contaminants. According to the complaint, the "No Heavy Metals or Insecticides" claim is a keystone of CBD American...

