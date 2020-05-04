Facing Deferred Compensation Tax Issues Amid COVID-19

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- This article discusses some of the potential deferred compensation tax issues under Section 409A of the Internal Revenue Code[1] that employers, employees and other service providers may face during the COVID-19 pandemic. Section 409A Compliance and Planning Section 409A provides detailed rules governing nonqualified deferred compensation arrangements. Failure to follow those rules could subject affected employees and other service providers to accelerated income taxation, together with an additional 20% penalty tax plus interest. Some of the recent economic challenges and workforce changes caused by COVID-19 have raised potential compliance and planning issues from a Section 409A standpoint. Set forth below are...

