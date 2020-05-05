Baker McKenzie Nabs IP Deal Pro From Simpson Thacher

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Baker McKenzie has announced it's boosting its presence in the Bay Area by adding an intellectual property lawyer who gained experience working on high-dollar deals during a 13-year stint at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. Marcela Robledo is joining Baker McKenzie as a partner based in San Francisco, the firm announced Monday. Robledo told Law360 on Tuesday that she was drawn to Baker McKenzie's international presence and reputation. "I was especially interested in being able to offer IP transactional services to a broader range and scope of clients," she said. "That, coupled with the opportunity to join star attorneys like Leif...

