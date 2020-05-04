Fla. Judge Upholds $13.2M Jury Win For Siemens Energy Unit

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday rejected a Canadian oilfield services company's effort to upend a $13.2 million jury award to Siemens Energy Inc., which had claimed it wasn't paid a termination fee required under a coal gasification technology contract. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron rejected Secure Energy Inc. subsidiary MidAmerica C2L's motion for judgment as a matter of law and its request for a new trial, cementing a win for Siemens. Jurors in March found that C2L breached a 2012 license and service agreement, which allowed C2L to use certain coal gasification technology for a fee, when it failed...

