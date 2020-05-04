YMCA Charities In UK Lose Bid To Reclaim VAT For Gov't Work

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Four branches of the Young Men's Christian Association in England can't reclaim value-added tax on work they performed on behalf of local authorities, a U.K. tax court ruled in rejecting the branches' appeal. In its decision Friday, the Upper Tribunal's Tax and Chancery Chamber sided with HM Revenue & Customs, the U.K. tax authority, in affirming that the services the YMCA provided through local government grants were exempt from VAT. YMCA branches in Birmingham and two other West Midlands municipalities, and in Leicester in the East Midlands, had provided housing services for homeless people for which the charities had charged local governments...

