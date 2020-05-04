9th Circ. Wants Ariz. Court To Settle Deportable Drug Crimes

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 9:29 PM EDT) -- The fate of three Mexican immigrants rests with the Arizona Supreme Court after the Ninth Circuit asked the state's highest court on Monday to resolve whether two state drug laws could trigger deportation. The Ninth Circuit asked the Arizona Supreme Court to decide if two Arizona state laws prohibiting drug possession and paraphernalia are divisible, that is, if they each contain several, distinct offenses. If the statutes can be divided into separate parts, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security could likely deport three Mexican citizens convicted under those laws. But if they can't, the laws are too broad to mandate the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS