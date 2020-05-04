Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Political Influence' On FWS Threatens Weasel, Enviros Say

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Environmental conservation groups sued the Trump administration in California federal court Monday for failing to finalize Endangered Species Act protections for the Humboldt marten, a type of weasel found in the Pacific Northwest, saying the failure to list "reeks of political influence" and goes against the agency's own scientific research.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service failed to issue a timely final determination regarding the Pacific marten, also known as the Humboldt marten, as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act, the Center for Biological Diversity and the Environmental Protection Information Center said in their complaint.

Scientists believe that only 400...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!