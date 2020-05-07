High Court TM Profit Ruling May Not Wreak Havoc On 3rd Circ.

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT) -- When the disgorgement of an infringer's profits is a reasonably probable remedy in a trademark infringement action, it can be significant in its potential amount and powerful in its effect on settlement negotiations and trial. Recently, in Romag Fasteners Inc. v. Fossil Group Inc., the U.S. Supreme Court held unanimously that a plaintiff may win an award of an infringer's profits without a showing of willful trademark infringement.[1] Although the recent ruling in Romag Fasteners may be considered a game changer in some circuits — as it vacated a U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruling and resolved a...

