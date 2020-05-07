USPTO Backs Alice Ax Of Amended Uniloc Claim At Fed. Circ.

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Warning of a big shift in the law for unexamined claims, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office urged a Federal Circuit panel Thursday not to revive an amended claim of a Uniloc patent that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidated during inter partes review for covering unpatentable subject matter. While Uniloc 2017 LLC had contended the board had no authority to consider the subject matter eligibility of an amended claim during an inter partes review challenge brought by Hulu LLC and Netflix Inc., USPTO deputy solicitor Farheena Y. Rasheed told the panel during the hearing that there has always been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS