Mexican University Owners Seek Info In $73M Sale Fight

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 9:05 PM EDT) -- The buyers of a Mexican university are trying to force the school's former owner to turn over evidence relating to an alleged tax evasion scheme that was kept under wraps as the parties negotiated a $73.5 million purchase deal, saying they need the information as arbitration in Mexico unfolds. BRP 12 SA de CV and Eureka Mexico Education SA de CV told an Arizona court on Friday that they need Phoenix-based Vanta Education Inc. to turn over documents expected to show that the company's subsidiaries, which sold Universidad Latinoamericana SC to BRP and Eureka in March 2019, had concealed an ongoing...

