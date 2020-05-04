E-Cig Trade Group Sues LA Over Flavored Vape Ban

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT) -- A vape trade association sued Los Angeles County in California federal court Monday, hoping to stop the imminent enforcement of an ordinance increasing licensing requirements for tobacco shops and banning sales of flavored vapes, arguing the "blanket prohibition" threatens to destroy an entire industry and the livelihood of its workers. The CA Smoke & Vape Association and its member Ace Smoke Shop seek to block the enforcement of a recent ordinance banning flavored vaping products countywide, saying they "will be irreparably harmed by the ordinance's imminent enforcement, as they will be forced to shut down their business operations entirely." The group...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS