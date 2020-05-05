King & Spalding Hire Reflects On Term As USTR Chief Of Staff

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 10:20 PM EDT) -- In an in interview with Law360, King & Spalding LLP's newest trade partner reflected on his time enacting massive trade policy shifts, including the China Phase One agreement, in his previous position as chief of staff for the U.S. Trade Representative. After three years as USTR Robert Lighthizer's right-hand man, Jamieson Greer spoke about his experience participating in the trade deal with China as well as in talks to establish a new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Greer also aided the USTR while Congress was pushing legislative reform on foreign investment national security reviews. Here he shares his experience helping Lighthizer develop and implement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS