Greenberg Traurig Friendships Lead Judge To Exit SEC Case

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has recused himself from a case in which the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accuses an investment adviser of running a $39 million fraud scheme, acknowledging that he is personal friends with several of the Greenberg Traurig LLP attorneys working on the case. While the friendships between U.S. District Judge William F. Jung and the lawyers are nothing new, nor is the fact that the judge co-counseled several cases with the firm before joining the bench, Greenberg Traurig is currently facing an April order to show cause on a potential violation of an asset freeze order entered...

