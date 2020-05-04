Calif. AG Says Oil Traders Bilked Drivers By Rigging Market

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- California's attorney general announced a lawsuit Monday targeting oil trading companies Vitol Inc. and SK Trading International Co. Ltd. with allegations they colluded to rig the state's gas market in order to profit while drivers paid higher prices at the pump. The attorney general's office said Vitol and SK exploited a natural price spike that occurred after an accident at a major oil refinery in the state in 2015. "Defendants Vitol and SK may not have created the supply disruption that impacted California starting in February 2015, but they exacerbated the effects of that disruption to illegally enrich themselves at great...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS