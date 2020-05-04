Web Domain Co.'s Stock Redemption Pay Fair, Chancery Says

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Monday ruled that $85 million in preferred stock redemption payments ODN Holding Corp. made to its controlling investor, private equity firm Oak Hill Capital Partners, were fair despite claims by the website domain registration company's founder that the transactions led ODN to financial ruin. In a 95-page post-trial memorandum opinion, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster ruled that the Frederick Hsu Living Trust, an entity through which ODN's predecessor's founder, Frederick Hsu, held stock in the company, failed to prove claims that the company's directors and Oak Hill breached their fiduciary duty by "causing the company to...

