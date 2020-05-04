Hogan Guides Intel In $900M Deal For Transit App Moovit

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Intel Corp., advised by Hogan Lovells, has agreed to buy Israel-based public transit application maker Moovit App Global Ltd. for roughly $900 million, the companies said Monday, in a deal meant to position Intel as one of the major players in the automated taxi market. The agreement sees Intel picking up a company in Moovit that provides multiple mobility services via a single app, including transit routes, train times and ride-hailing, according to the press release. Moovit will be integrated with Mobileye NV, an Israeli automotive tech company Intel acquired for $15.3 billion back in 2017, although Moovit will retain its...

