Justices Asked To Review Test For Site Cleanup Time Limits

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 9:56 PM EDT) -- A steel company asked the U.S. The Supreme Court on Monday to review a Seventh Circuit decision forcing the business to pay for the bulk of cleanup efforts at an Indiana steel mill site, arguing the case is the right test to determine when cleanup suits are timely. Joslyn Manufacturing Co. LLC said that Valbruna Slater Steel Corp. and Fort Wayne Steel Corp. are downplaying the impact of the standard established by the Seventh Circuit for when a cleanup action is considered "remedial" under the Comprehensive Environmental Response Compensation and Liability Act and therefore carries a six-year, instead of a three-year,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS