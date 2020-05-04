Conn. High Court Won't Reverse Boehringer Pradaxa Win

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 10:08 PM EDT) -- The Connecticut Supreme Court on Monday upheld a jury verdict in favor of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc. on Friday in a bellwether trial over the alleged bleeding risk of its blood thinner Pradaxa, ruling that the court didn't err in finding that a design defect claim was barred by federal law. The state high court rejected the argument by Mary Boone's family that Pradaxa was defectively designed because Boehringer Ingelheim didn't develop a reversal agent at the same time. Her family claimed that because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration didn't approve the agent, Praxbind, until five years after Boone's death,...

