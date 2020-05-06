Former State Dept. Arbitration Chief Heads To Allen & Overy

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. State Department's former chief of investment arbitration has departed his most recent role as a partner at Jenner & Block LLP to join Allen & Overy LLP's international arbitration and public international law practice in Washington, D.C., the firm said. Patrick W. Pearsall, who worked on investor-state and state-to-state disputes while at the State Department from 2009 through 2017, had been serving as co-chair of Jenner & Block's international arbitration practice and chair of the public international law practice before being hired as a partner at Allen & Overy, the London-headquartered law firm said Monday. Allen & Overy said...

