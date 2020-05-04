6th Circ. Judge Knocks Copyright 'Groove' In Everly Bros. Suit

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- A Sixth Circuit judge expressed worry Monday that courts have gotten stuck in a "groove" of misinterpreting copyright laws, while concurring in a divided ruling that revived a suit over rights to the 1960 song "Cathy's Clown" by the Everly Brothers. U.S. Circuit Judge Eric E. Murphy sided with U.S. Circuit Judge John K. Bush, saying a Tennessee district court had been wrong to toss the legal fight between Don Everly and the widow and children of his late brother and onetime bandmate Phil Everly. Judges Bush and Murphy agreed, contrary to the lower court's conclusion, that there remains a dispute...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS