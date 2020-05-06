BP Can't Get Indemnity From Deepwater Response Crews

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Emergency responder companies contracted by BP PLC during the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster aren't required to indemnify the oil company against personal injury claims from workers who say they became ill from chemical exposure, a Louisiana district judge ruled. U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier said Monday that the two companies contracted to oversee response activities following the oil spill, O'Brien's Response Management LLC and National Response Corp., are off the hook for indemnity. The judge also rejected BP's claim that it qualifies as a co-insured entity under extra liability insurance taken out by O'Brien's. O'Brien's doesn't have to indemnify BP in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS