Palomar Loses IPR Estoppel Bid In Manufacturing Patent Fight

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Palomar Technologies Inc. can't block a rival's attempt to invalidate its manufacturing patent based on prior art not raised in an inter partes review, a Massachusetts federal judge has ruled, narrowly finding that the rival couldn't have reasonably found those references in an earlier search. In a 32-page order issued Monday, U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV denied Palomar's bid to bar rival MRSI Systems LLC from arguing that Palomar's patent related to high-precision manufacturing was invalid based on two prior art references. Palomar had argued that because MRSI failed to raise those references — a patent known as Harigane...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS