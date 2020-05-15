'Buy Now, Pay Later' Services Face Increased Calif. Regulation

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 1:26 PM EDT) -- As the world continues to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans out of work or with reduced salaries are struggling to pay their most basic bills. In an effort to stretch their dollars, consumers may be attracted to "buy now pay later," or BNPL, payment plans offered by third-party service providers like Afterpay, Sezzle and Quadpay to purchase goods. These arrangements, which largely originated in Australia and are now surging in popularity in the United States, allow consumers to split their purchases into several smaller — often four — payments. They appeal to retailers because they offer consumers more flexible payment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS