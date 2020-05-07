Understanding Foreign Franchisee/Licensee Corruption Risks

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 3:17 PM EDT) -- The world may be getting smaller, but the key legal risks affecting those with foreign business are only getting bigger. And nowhere is this truer than for those (many!) franchisors and licensors doing brisk business and inking new deals in emerging and "frontier" markets marred by high levels of public corruption. This, however, will not be another article about how the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and associated (but generally less-understood) money laundering proscriptions have become industry-agnostic, global phenomena stoking compliance worries about overseas joint venture partners, foreign subs, and local company operations in boardrooms around the globe. Rather, we will...

